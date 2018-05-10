Now Playing
Posted: May 09, 2018

K92.3 Exclusive Presale Code For Dierks Bentley In Tampa

K92.3 Exclusive Presale Code For Dierks Bentley In Tampa

This summer is going to be AMAZING. Tampa is going to be filled with some of the best Country Music concerts and we are going to make sure you are there.

Dierks Bentley is going to be at Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater with Brothers Osborne and Lanco on Saturday, September 15th!

Tickets for that show go on sale to the public this Friday at 10 am but K92.3 has an exclusive presale code to get you tickets TOMORROW, Thursday (5/9) at 10am!

Get tickets here: Dierks Bentley in Tampa

Use the presale code: PLAYLIST

