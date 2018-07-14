Now Playing
Posted: July 14, 2018

K92.3 All Star Jam Presale Code

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

The K92.3 All Star Jam Line-Up is being announced on Friday!! It’s going to be HUGE. We cannot wait for this show. AND we wanna make sure you get your tickets. So, Monday morning, we will be releasing a presale code so you can get tickets first thing.

The code will be released on the K92.3 app! So make sure you have it downloaded and definitely make sure you are ready for an amazing K92.3 All Star Jam!!!

Apple: K92.3 for Apple

Google:  K92.3 for Google

Past artists include:

Luke Bryan

Instagram Photo

Taylor Swift

Instagram Photo

Brett Eldredge

Instagram Photo

Sam Hunt

Instagram Photo

Luke Combs

Instagram Photo

Old Dominion

Instagram Photo

Jake Owen

Instagram Photo

and so many more! Are you READY!

