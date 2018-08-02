K92.3 All Star Jam Artist, Kip Moore, Challenged Fans On Social Media

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

It’s like the iconic saying “if you build it, they will come,” nut with food! Hahaha Not too long ago, on social media, Kip Moore mentioned a homecooked meal was wanted for him and his crew. Well, it paid off and some fans accepted his challenge to prepare a home-cooked meal for him and his crew.

It started when he posted a video asking his fans in Billings, Montana to do an Instagram story talking about their go-to dish. He also wanted them to share their “Kip experiences” like a concert, or favorite CD . . . things like that.

And then he offered this exchange. He and his crew would come over and enjoy that go-to dish, and while there, they’d do a free show. He got a good response and from the looks of it, it went very well.

He posted a photo of the festive event and wrote, “Derek and Ash, you rock. Dawn, thank you for letting us in your home. We had a blast. #Montana-Home-Cookin’.”