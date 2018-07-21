Now Playing
Posted: July 21, 2018

A K92.3 All Star Jam Artist Gets Engaged!!

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

A HUGE congratulation to the ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year, Lauren Alaina on her engagement!! She’ll be at the K92.3 All Star Jam this year!! She posted the announcement to Instagram and included her usual puns saying “Being yours forever has a nice RING to it.” We are SO happy for her!

Instagram Photo

