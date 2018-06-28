Justin Moore Talks About His Parents Dropping In Whenever They Want

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

If you’ve ever watched “Everybody Loves Raymond”, then you’ve seen what it’s like living near parents who just come over whenever they want. That’s a fictional show. Let’s talk about real life for a second…

Justin Moore sat down with Taste of Country and told them about his life is a real life “Everybody Loves Raymond” show. But he doesn’t seem to mind. He said, “We’re really close to my dad and my mom. We have about 50 acres and it’s where I grew up. So, my mom and dad are about 100 yards from my front yard.”

“It’s really good sometimes, and sometimes it’s a little too close. They walk right in. They know the code and they’ll just pop in.”