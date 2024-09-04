JUST ANNOUNCED: Morgan Wallen Adds Cole Swindell to Oct 4th Make Up Show

Morgan Wallen won 11 awards Sunday night.

Big winner: Morgan Wallen, who performed "'98 Braves" at Atlanta's Truist Park, won 11 awards at the Billboard Music Awards. (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

By Melissa

We have been waiting to hear who will join Morgan Wallen on that October 4th makeup show! Originally, Jelly Roll was on the lineup with him on the July 12th show but when Morgan Wallen got sick and had to reschedule to a later date, it didn’t work with Jelly Roll’s schedule. Now Cole Swindell, Nate Smith (who was on the original lineup), and new artist, Lauren Watkins, will be joining in Tampa, at Raymond James Stadium the first Friday in October!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!