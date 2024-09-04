JUST ANNOUNCED: Morgan Wallen Adds Cole Swindell to Oct 4th Make Up Show

We have been waiting to hear who will join Morgan Wallen on that October 4th makeup show! Originally, Jelly Roll was on the lineup with him on the July 12th show but when Morgan Wallen got sick and had to reschedule to a later date, it didn’t work with Jelly Roll’s schedule. Now Cole Swindell, Nate Smith (who was on the original lineup), and new artist, Lauren Watkins, will be joining in Tampa, at Raymond James Stadium the first Friday in October!