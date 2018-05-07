Now Playing
Posted: May 07, 2018

JUST ANNOUNCED: Brett Eldredge Coming To Orlando

JUST ANNOUNCED: Brett Eldredge Coming To Orlando

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

It was just announced today that the one and only, Brett Eldredge, is coming to Orlando in October!

When: October 18th, 2018

Where: Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center

Tickets: Go on sale to the public on May 11th at 10:00am

Get them : HERE

2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival - Day 2

