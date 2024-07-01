Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock to star in Netflix's dark comedy series 'Sirens'

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

By Stephen Iervolino

Oscar winner Julianne Moore, House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock and The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy are teaming up for Sirens, an "incisive, sexy limited series" for Netflix.

According to the streamer's blog, Tudum, the show comes from Molly Smith Metzler, the writer/showrunner of Netflix's hit show Maid, which was produced by Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment.

Sirens, which is also being produced by LuckyChap, will be based on Metzler's own Juilliard School play Elemeno Pea.

Netflix teases, "The dark comedy will follow Devon (Fahy), who's concerned about her sister Simone's creepy relationship with her new employer, the mysterious socialite and animal activist Michaela Kell (Moore)." Alcock will play Simone.

It continues, "Michaela's cultish, ultra-luxurious lifestyle is like a drug to Simone and Devon thinks it's time for an intervention. When Devon tracks her sister down to find out WTF is going on, she underestimates what you’re in for when you have Michaela as an enemy."

