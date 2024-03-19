Jonathan Majors' ex suing for assault, defamation; actor's attorneys "preparing counterclaims"

Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the former Marvel star for alleged assault, battery and defamation from incidents dating between 2021 and 2023.

Majors was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment in connection with a March 2023 altercation with his then-girlfriend, Jabbari, in a for-hire SUV in New York City. He was acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment.

Marvel Studios severed ties with the Loki actor, who was supposed to play a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.

The new suit, filed in the Southern District of New York, accuses Majors of making "knowingly false statements" about Jabbari during an interview with ABC News in January following his conviction, in which he said he did not hit her in the vehicle or cause any injuries.

"Put bluntly, Majors's defense to Grace's descriptions of the numerous acts of violence Majors perpetrated against her was to brazenly defame her and label her a liar on all claims," the complaint stated, citing what it called "false and defamatory statements" that were "broadcast around the world."

Jabbari is seeking damages for physical injuries she said she suffered as a result of the incident. She also claimed Majors committed "intentional infliction of emotional distress" against her, according to the civil complaint.

Jabbari's attorney, Brittany Henderson, said in part, "It takes true bravery to hold someone with this level of power and acclaim accountable. ... We strongly believe that through this action, truth and transparency will bring Grace the justice that she deserves."

For his part, Majors' attorneys responded to the filing saying, "This is no surprise. Mr. Majors is preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari."

