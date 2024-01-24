Jon Stewart to return to 'The Daily Show' weekly through the presidential election

On Wednesday, Comedy Central announced that Jon Stewart will return to host The Daily Show on Mondays during the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

His once-a-week return begins Monday, February 12. He'll also serve as executive producer of the award-winning show throughout the week.

"Friends. After much reflection I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility. Excited for the future!" Stewart snarked on X, formerly Twitter, adding his stats as if he were an athlete.

The stand-up and Emmy-winning former host left the news and entertainment show in 2015.

In a statement, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios President and CEO Chris McCarthy said, "Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return ... to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season."

He added, "In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit."

For the rest of the week's episodes, The Daily Show will continue with its rotating roster of guest hosts, as it's done since former host Trevor Noah left the program in 2022.

The Daily Show's producers had been looking for a permanent host to take Noah's place but recently decided against that. Now, it appears this could have been their reasoning behind that.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.