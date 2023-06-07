Jodie Comer walks off Broadway matinée stage over breathing problems from imported Canadian smoke

The cloud of smoke from Canadian wildfires currently smothering New York City was too much to bear for Emmy winner Jodie Comer, who had to stop her Broadway performance of Prima Facie Wednesday afternoon because of it, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The smoke from up north is currently choking the Big Apple, and the afternoon performance of the drama — for which the Killing Eve star nominated for a Tony — was restarted with understudy Dani Arlington taking Comer's place.

In a statement obtained by ABC Audio, the play's reps said the matinée "was halted approximately 10 minutes into the performance after Jodie Comer had difficulty breathing due to the poor air quality in New York City."

The statement added, "The performance started again from the top" with the understudy "going on for Ms. Comer in the role of Tessa."

The one-woman play, centering on Comer's lawyer character, has been nominated for four Tonys.

Comer has already won an armful of awards for her performance during its West End run, including the Olivier Award for Best Actress.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.