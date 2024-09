thomas rhett NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) (Christopher Polk)

Jim Nantz is one of the greatest sportscasters of all time - he was out golfing with Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins the other day and announced Lauren on the tee box - check out the hilarious video below!