Posted: August 13, 2018

Jessica Simpson Joined Willie Nelson For First Performance in 9 Years

Posted: August 13, 2018

Talk about a huge surprise. Willie Nelson really outdid himself by surprising fans by welcoming Jessica Simpson onstage during his show at the Orange County Fair this past Thursday.

“My good buddy Jessica Simpson and I are gonna sing a song together,” he told the crowd. The 85-year-old country icon and 38-year-old singer, who co-starred in the 2005 film  Dukes of Hazzard, shared a sweet hug and sang “I Will Be Your Fool.” Their duet marked the first time that Simpson has performed in nine years. It as also the first time that her kids had seen her sing onstage.

