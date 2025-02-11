Jeremy Strong calls working on Bruce Springsteen movie ‘utterly life affirming’

Actor Jeremy Strong plays Bruce Springsteen's manager Jon Landau in the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, and he tells Variety working on the film was "utterly life affirming."

"It's a mentor story, like The Apprentice," he says, referring to the Donald Trump film that earned Strong a best supporting actor Oscar nomination for playing Roy Cohn. "But if Roy is Mephistopheles, Jon is a force of light."

“Spending time with Bruce and Jon and communing with Bruce’s music, which is a gospel of hope and faith and love, as opposed to a gospel of hatred and mendacity and nihilism, which is what Roy was, it was a tonic," he adds. "It lifted me out of the darkness.”

As for his co-star Jeremy Allen White, who plays The Boss in the film, Strong says he "transformed brilliantly into Bruce. He sang brilliantly."

Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, follows Springsteen's efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. The film is based on Warren Zanes' book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska.

