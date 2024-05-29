Jelly Roll's "Must Have" Items While He's Out On Tour

Making Christmas bright Jelly Roll delivered toys to a toy drive in Nashville. (Daron Hall Nashville Sheriff/Facebook)

By Jay Edwards

Recently, we heard that Luke Combs will fly in a golf pro to play with him while he’s out on the road and give him some pointers and tips on his game. While it might sound weird to some, they have quite a bit of down time before it’s show time, so why not do something you love and learn at the same time?

When it gets weird is when certain artists ask for purple only Solo cups or only red Skittles. But don’t worry, that’s not Jelly Roll. In a recent interview with Taste of Country, he’s pretty basic when it comes to his requests. Well, except for one thing...

Jelly Roll said he likes to have new socks, rich people water and his sauna/cold plunge! (You can see him talk about it at the 9:30 mark.)

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

