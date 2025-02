Jelly Roll is such an inspiration. He has officially lost over 120lbs. and is training to run another 5K in Tampa - he recently climbed to the top of a mountain and continues to crush his fitness goals! He’s sharing some motivational words for us if we’re lookin’ for that extra push.

His next 5K will be happening in Tampa, Florida on May 4th. Details on the run and how you can be a part of it HERE.