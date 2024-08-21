Jelly Roll shares his hotel hack for late check-outs

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

I’m pretty sure we’re all on the same page when it comes to check-out times at hotels. They won’t let us check-in until 4pm, but you want us out by 10am. Seems fair, not!

Jelly Roll isn’t a fan of the early check-out times either, but apparently he has a trick. Hotels.com enlisted Jelly Roll to talk about his hotel experience from his early days just starting out to now and here’s his tip for late check-outs:

“If you ever come into the hotel late at night and the late night desk person is there, that’s the person to ask for the late checkout. I’m telling you. They’ll put it in right then. It’s never failed.” (You can watch him talking about his late check-out tip at the 2:10 mark.)







