Jelly Roll recently wrapped up his Backroad Baptist Tour selling out arenas and amphitheaters across the country. As proud as he is to complete his first headlining tour, Jelly is equally as proud of the fact that his tour helped raise money to a cause that is near and dear to his heart.

In partnership with Live Nation, Jelly Roll was able to raise $590,000 for at-risk youth. Jelly shared on Instagram that $1 from every ticket sold on the Backroad Baptist Tour would be dedicated to the cause.