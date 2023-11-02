Jelly Roll is organizing the biggest holiday toy drive in Nashville history

We all know that Jelly Roll has a big heart, and that is being put on display once again with the announcement of his toy drive yesterday (November 1st). Jelly is partnering with Walmart to organize the biggest holiday toy drive in Music City’s history.

“Buy a toy at a Nashville area Walmart and donate it today through December 15th!” Jelly captioned in his announcement.

Jelly will also be performing at the Antioch, Tennessee Walmart on November 4th. “Let’s make this holiday season a special one for the kids!”