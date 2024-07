CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll and Harley-Davidson have teamed up for a brand new apparel line.

“I’m excited to show y’all this new Jelly Roll x Harley-Davidson apparel collab, launching at the @hdhomecoming Festival on July 26.” Jelly posted on Instagram

If you are not in the Milwaukee area for the festival, additional styles of the Homecoming Collection will be available at jellyroll615.com from August-November.