Jelly Roll announces new album ahead of his Beautifully Broken Tour

Jelly Roll is getting ready to embark on his Beautifully Broken Tour kicking off in Salt Lake City on August 27 and hitting 37 cities before ending in Jacksonville, FL on November 23.
To get fans ready for his tour, he’s giving them details about his next album, Beautifully Broken, which will be released on October 11 with his current singles, I am Not Okay, Liar and Get By.
When fans pre-order a copy of his album through his website, all the money is going to organizations which help those struggling with mental health issues and addiction.