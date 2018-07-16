Now Playing
Posted: July 16, 2018

Jason Aldean Showered With Baby Gifts At Concerts

It’s a big thing, when a country artist has a show and meet and greet, they get fan gifts. If you follow these artists on social media, you see the gifts every now and then that they post. Well, especially when you have a baby as cute as Memphis (and another one on the way), artists like Jason Aldean are bound to get baby gifts from fans…

He says, “You know, somebody comes up and they made him a blanket. Or, I’ve had ’em take all my shirts I’ve had on tour over the years and make blankets out of that stuff. And somebody gave him some Converse Chuck Taylors that had like the Buck Commander, my hunting company logo on ’em and stuff like that, you know. So, it’s been…he’s had some pretty cool stuff.”

