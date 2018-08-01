Jason Aldean Selling Nashville Home For $8 Million

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Man, if only we had $8 million just laying around… this would be an ideal purchase. LOL Jason Aldean is selling his 120-acre estate in Columbia, Tenn., (45 miles south of Nashville) for $7,875,000.

He and his wife have both shared on social media that they are building their dream home.

From RealtyPictures.com “The 8,900-square-foot house in Talley Moore Estates features 6 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, bowling alley, wet bar, wine cellar, in-law quarters and more. The estate also features a 10,000-square-foot horse facility, paddocks, in-ground pool and covered patio with thousands of feet along Flat Creek that is surrounded by a mix of woods, pasture, springs and a pond.”

Jason purchased the estate in January 2016 for $5.35 million.

Check out the video of Jason’s pad via RealtyPictures.com.