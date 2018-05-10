Jason Aldean To Open 4 Story Restaurant/ Bar On Broadway

By MelissaOnK923

The new thing to do in Nashville if your a successful songwriter/ performer is to open your own restaurant on or around Lower Broadway. This is where all the nightlife happens in Nashville so you can bet these bars are very big. Jason Aldean is the next big country artist to open his own restaurant right there in the heart of the party.

On Wednesday (5/9), the singer announced his new Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Roof Top Bar, a four-story entertainment complex that’s slated to open this June in the heart of Lower Broadway. So, its very similar to FGL House, owned by the guys of Florida Georgia Line.

The new establishment will boast 27,000 square feet of space with a world-class kitchen and six bars, including a rooftop bar that it calls the “largest outdoor patio on Broadway.”

Aside from the panoramic views on the rooftop bar, guests will also find a 1961 4020 John Deere tractor inside that serves as a tribute to Aldean’s massive chart-topper, “Big Green Tractor.”