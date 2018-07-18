Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: July 18, 2018

Jason Aldean Checks Of Huge Bucket List Item

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

THis is going to be a huge weekend for Jason Aldean! Hootie and the Blowfish are reuniting at Jason’s show and it will be a moment that goes down in history! The show is Saturday 7/21 at Atlanta’s SunTrust Park. And this will be a moment that many people, including Jason Aldean, get to check off their bucket list. Jason said, “You know, to now have [University of Georgia’s] Sanford Stadium, but now be able to mark off the Braves stadium too to me…I mean, like, let’s retire, I don’t have anything…you know, I’m good.”

Jason Aldean knows Hootie &amp; the Blowfish reunions are rare, so catching their set at his Atlanta show this weekend will be a treat. “I’m excited for my own self ’cause I never got to see him play live, so now I actually get to see a Hootie and the Blowfish show. So, I’m looking forward to it,” Jason said.

Instagram Photo

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation