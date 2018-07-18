Jason Aldean Checks Of Huge Bucket List Item

By MelissaOnK923

THis is going to be a huge weekend for Jason Aldean! Hootie and the Blowfish are reuniting at Jason’s show and it will be a moment that goes down in history! The show is Saturday 7/21 at Atlanta’s SunTrust Park. And this will be a moment that many people, including Jason Aldean, get to check off their bucket list. Jason said, “You know, to now have [University of Georgia’s] Sanford Stadium, but now be able to mark off the Braves stadium too to me…I mean, like, let’s retire, I don’t have anything…you know, I’m good.”

Jason Aldean knows Hootie & the Blowfish reunions are rare, so catching their set at his Atlanta show this weekend will be a treat. “I’m excited for my own self ’cause I never got to see him play live, so now I actually get to see a Hootie and the Blowfish show. So, I’m looking forward to it,” Jason said.