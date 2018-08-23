Jason Aldean and The Guys Of FGL Had a Rough Start Being Feiends

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Jason Aldean and the guys of Florida’s Georgia Line are friends. But we don’t see them hanging out like Brian and Tyler hang out with Thomas Rhett and some of the other country artists. Maybe that’s because when their friendship started out a little rocky… Jason remembers before they met when he saw them backstage looking a little too comfortable. He didn’t like it.

Quote, “I saw them in the dressing room at the show, and I don’t know who these guys are. So my first question was, ‘Who are you and why are you in my room?” That’s all we know from the story, but all that matters is everyone is a big happy family now!