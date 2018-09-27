Jana Kramer Admits To Being Nervous About Having Two Kids

By MelissaOnK923

Jana Kramer has had a rough go when it comes to pregnancies and babies. She has had a total of 5 miscarriages and now is about to give birth to her second child. She admitted on Twitter Wednesday she is “nervous” to welcome her baby boy in just nine short weeks. “I freak out when I don’t feel kicks and I’m feeling overwhelmed with the transition to two,” Kramer captioned a photo of her growing baby bump. “But that’s normal right? Please just tell me it is.” Kramer and her husband Michael Caussin confirmed in June they were expecting their second child after suffering a miscarriage. This will be their second rainbow baby (a successful pregnancy after the loss of a child before birth). Jolie Rae is their first and she is two years old.