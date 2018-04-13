Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: April 13, 2018

Jamie Lynn Spears Welcomes Second Daughter, Ivey

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Huge congratulations to Jamie Lynn on her second child and 2nd daughter, Ivey Joan Watson! People has an exclusive on her birth!

Instagram Photo

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation