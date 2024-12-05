Jamie Foxx releases trailer for Netflix special addressing health scare

A trailer for Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was has been released, giving fans a peak of what to expect from the Netflix special.

The clip starts with a compilation of news clips and reports about Jamie Foxx's sudden hospitalization in 2023, before transitioning to the live show, in which he stands before the audience and announces his return to standup comedy after recovering from a mysterious health complication.

“I’m back! And I’m so glad to see you all here. I’m so glad to be here. What had happened was," he says, before the trailer cuts off.

Further information about Jamie's Netflix special is found in its description, which states that he "returns to the stage to set the record straight in a comedy event that celebrates resilience, humor, and the power of community.

"If he can stay funny, he can stay alive," the logline concludes.

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was debuts Dec. 10 on Netflix.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.