Jake Owen Releases Music Video For Newest Single

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

It seems as though the new trend for music video’s these days in the country music world is to make them into more of a movie that follows a more in-depth storyline. Like Jason Aldean did it not to long ago with his newest single “You Make It Easy” and now Jake Owen is doing the same thing. He just released a 9-minute long video for his newest song “I was Jack (You were Diane)” which is a rendition of John Cougar Mellencamp’s song “Jack and Diane” which was released in 1982. So, of course, Jake Owen’s music video for the song takes place in the 80’s. What do you think?

Here is the original song “Jack and Diane” by John Cougar Mellencamp…