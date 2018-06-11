Now Playing
Posted: June 11, 2018

Jake Owen Keeps 5 Year Old Promise To Orlando Fan

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

This is awesome! A huge Jake Owen fan from Orlando tweeted out a twitter conversation between him and Jake back in May of 2013. The message was Jake thanking Nick Golden for being a supportive fan and saying “[because] of people like you I get to do what I love. Hope to see you at a show soon. I’ll leave ya tix.” Well “soon” may have taken 5 years but June 11th, Nick tweeted out the twitter convo from 2013 and said “Never took you up on these tickets man. I can make the June 28th show in Chattanooga…” And Jake responded with “Bring it on Nick. I told you in ‘13 I’d take care of ya. My word is still good! See ya in Chattanooga.” See the conversation below!

