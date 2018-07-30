Jake Owen Gets Emotional on Social Media After Big News

By MelissaOnK923

Jake Owen hits No. 1 this week with “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” a song that recreates John Mellencamp’s 1982 classic “Jack & Diane.” He told us “It’s a brilliant way of writing the story of all of us as American kids growing up listening to that song about the two American kids growing up in the heartland, and translating [it] into how we lived that song. There’s not been enough songs about recreating a song that’s already been done like that. And I think it was pretty cool.”

He even got pretty emotional and nostalgic on Instagram with a post of him with his guitar on stage, and a caption that said “12 years ago, this week,…I was 24 years old and my first album came out. It was called “Startin’ With Me.” I had no idea what was in store for me, but I was excited to just hop on this train of “life” and see where it led me. Of course I had dreams, goals, aspirations… but a man can only do so much on his own. In those 12 years, I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some unbelievably talented people that worked tirelessly to help mold and guide my career. From the fans, to radio, to my record label friends and family,.. to my band and crew and management… the super talented songwriters that have graciously given me great songs through the years, and oh yeah.. and my bus driver Mike, who drives me all over this country… THANK YOU!! I can’t express that enough. 12 years later, on this beautiful Sunday morning, I have the #1 song on Country Radio. It’s my 7th. Lucky number 7. Thank you @johnmellencamp for trusting us and allowing us to pay our respects to you and everything you’ve done to pave the way for so many of us in the music industry. I feel like I’m just getting started. I have a lot more left in my tank. Thanks to every one of you who’ve reached out to me and said congratulations. What a ride it’s been. I love ya. @bigloud @williammurraygolf : @matthewpaskert