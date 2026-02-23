Jack In The Box Opens In Longwood

Jack in the Box announced that it would be closing up to 200 of its restaurants.

Jack In The Box originally had locations in Florida many decades ago but closed back in the 80s and after more than 30 years without any in Florida, the first location just opened in Longwood!

LOCATION: 815 W State Rd 434, Longwood, FL 32750.

And...it looks like Longwood won’t be the only location in Central Florida - they have plans to open in April at 5324 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando FL. 32839 plus, another location in Lake Nona although we don’t know the exact opening date of the Lake Nona location we know permits have been filed!