Jack In The Box Opens In Longwood

Jack In The Box originally had locations in Florida many decades ago but closed back in the 80s and after more than 30 years without any in Florida, the first location just opened in Longwood!
LOCATION: 815 W State Rd 434, Longwood, FL 32750.
And...it looks like Longwood won’t be the only location in Central Florida - they have plans to open in April at 5324 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando FL. 32839 plus, another location in Lake Nona although we don’t know the exact opening date of the Lake Nona location we know permits have been filed!
🍔🍟 The first ever Jack In The Box in Florida opens this Thursday in📍Longwood, FL! Have you ever eaten at one of @Jack in the Box locations before❓What are you excited to try off the menu? #jackinthebox #orlandofoodie #orlandorestaurants #orlandorestaurant #orlandoeats♬ original sound - Think About It The Podcast