It's a-﻿'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,' the ﻿highest-grossing US movie of 2026

The only way to stop The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is with a blue shell.

The animated movie, the sequel to 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, topped the box office for a second straight week, taking in an additional $69 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Its total domestic haul is now just over $308 million, officially making The Super Mario Galaxy Movie the highest-grossing movie of 2026 in the U.S. so far.

Project Hail Mary, the year's previous biggest movie, took the #2 spot over the weekend with $24.58 million. The Ryan Gosling-starring sci-fi adventure has brought it a total of nearly $257 million.

The highest-grossing new movie of the weekend was the rom-com You, Me & Tuscany, starring Halle Bailey and Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page. It debuted at #4 with $8 million, in between two holdovers: The Drama and Hoppers, which landed at #3 with $8.707 million and #5 with $4.1 million, respectively.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie -- $69 million

2. Project Hail Mary -- $24.58 million

3. The Drama -- $8.707 million

4. You, Me & Tuscany -- $8 million

5. Hoppers -- $4.1 million

6. BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' in GOYANG: LIVE VIEWING -- $2.44 million

7. Faces of Death -- $1.7 million

8. Exit 8 -- $1.405 million

9. A Great Awakening -- $1.271 million

10. Reminders of Him -- $1 million

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