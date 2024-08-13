'It' never 'Ends': Rumored tangles between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni reportedly ensnare Lana Del Rey

The rumored tension on the set between producer and star Blake Lively and her co-star and director Justin Baldoni on the film It Ends with Us has apparently ensnared Lana Del Rey.

While Lively and Baldoni haven't commented publicly on the growing number of headlines that they butted heads making the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestseller, a Blake interview with Hits Radio UK on Sunday added fuel to the fire.

Lively admitted she "wasn't supposed to be talking about this," but claims "they" — without naming Baldoni — "begged me" to take Lana's song "Cherry" out of the movie.

Blake rolled her eyes when asked why that was the case, offering, "they felt like it was too charged and heavy" for the scene.

She insisted the choice was appropriate because her character Lily's relationship with Baldoni's Ryle, which turns abusive, is "still good ... at that point."

However, when Brandon Sklenar's character Atlas enters, "there's conflict, there's pain, there's turmoil, there's tension. You're like, 'Oh my God, my soulmate, the one that got away in my life.'"

This is just the latest inkling of the rumors of tension between the pair, who didn't pose for pictures together at the movie's premiere.

A source recently told Page Six, "It's not just Blake. None of the cast enjoyed working with Justin."

People also quoted an anonymous source who said, "The principal cast and Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him."

The Daily Mail claims set sources said Baldoni was "chauvinistic" and "borderline abusive" playing the domestic abuser, and took rewrites — some "guided" by Hoover and at least one written by Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds — personally.

That said, some snarkers online have dinged Lively for giving the impression that the heavy drama is a rom-com.

