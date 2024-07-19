ISR in Central Florida

As we are in the thick of summertime here in Florida, many families spend their time by water. Whether it’s a pool, a lake, the ocean, or whatever, it’s the best way to stay cool. Who wouldn’t? But did you know that drowning is the leading cause of death in children in the United States? I know this isn’t a fun topic to talk about, but it’s our reality. My son, Christian, just graduated from ISR here in central Florida, and yes, even though it was expensive, the amount of peace I have knowing he has the knowledge to survive if he were to fall in, is priceless.

You may be asking, what is ISR? According to Google “ISR or Infant Swimming Resource is a program that teaches children ages 6 months to 6 years how to swim and float, and perform self-rescue skills to stay safe in the water.” If you are looking for an instructor yourself, see the link below.



Remember back in 2019 when country artist Granger Smith lost his son to a drowning accident? His wife Amber now preaches ISR any and every chance she can. They have since had another child who has taken ISR lessons and is in love with the water.

And just last year, a local family lost their son to a drowning accident. Wesley Seth, who was 2 years old, fell into a pool at a local in-home daycare, and now the family has created the Wesle Seth Foundation! Their website states that the Wesley Seth Foundation is “a non-profit foundation dedicated to promoting water safety and preventing drowning accidents.” They also state their “mission is to educate individuals and communities about water safety practices and provide resources for swimming lessons, life-saving skills, and water safety equipment.” They provide water safety education, swimming lessons, pool fences, and alarms.

Click here to donate to the Wesley Seth Foundation OR fill out a scholarship application to benefit from their services:

The foundation also has a charity golf tournament coming up that you can be part of if you would like to be part of a great cause.

Where: Twin Rivers Golf Club, 2100 Ekana Drive Oviedo, FL 32765

When: Saturday, September 28th, 2024

Format: Scramble (4-man teams)

Fees: $95 per person or $360 per group of 4. Includes green fees, cart rental, lunch, prizes and refreshments.

Individual Registrations are welcome (teams would be assigned)

More details below: