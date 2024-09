Rascal Flatts NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 06: Joe Don Rooney, Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus of the band Rascal Flatts perform at Ascend Amphitheater on July 06, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin)

Is Rascal Flatts thinking about coming out of retirement? The trio made some cryptic announcements on social media “We’re feeling nostalgic. Share your favorite Rascal Flatts tour memories and tag us so we can see them.” What does it mean? Stay tuned!

The guys had announced their farewell tour four long years ago.