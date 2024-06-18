Ian McKellen thanks fans for their "kind messages and support" after fall off stage

Dave Benett/Getty Images

By Stephen Iervolino

In a post on social platform X on Tuesday afternoon, legendary actor Ian McKellen let fans know he's OK after he took a nasty spill off of a stage during a performance of Player Kings in London's West End Monday night.

"I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support," the theater veteran and star of the X-Men and Lord of the Rings franchises said.

He added, "Since the accident ... my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of course, I am hugely indebted."

McKellen concluded, "They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work."

The actor apparently tumbled offstage during a fight scene at the Noël Coward Theatre. A pair of doctors in the audience tended to the actor after the mishap.

