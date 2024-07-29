"I don't get it": Gwyneth Paltrow asks Robert Downey Jr. about his new role in the MCU

While it's already well documented that Gwyneth Paltrow isn't too clear on the details of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — after all, she famously didn't know which movies she was in — her Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr.'s new role really threw her for a loop.

When RDJ revealed over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con that he was re-joining the MCU by playing villain Dr. Doom in two forthcoming movies, Gwyneth hit the pause button.

To RDJ's Instagram photo with his new mask, Paltrow asked, "I don't get it, are you a baddie now?" Her confusion earned more than 14,000 likes.

Paltrow played Pepper Potts, the assistant-turned-eventual wife of Downey's Tony Stark, who sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

For the record, some of Downey's other Avengers colleagues were more supportive.

As reported, Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/The Hulk, noted "Hey, Brat: Green suits you." Downey's Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo — who are also returning for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars — insisted "green is your color."

Jeremy Renner added, "Bringing the DOOM!"

