"I could use a Wolverine": Jennifer Garner's Comic-Con elevator ordeal goes viral

Jennifer Garner's Instagram is already famous for her takes on her daily life, and thanks to a new post and a stuck elevator, she's gone viral again.

Garner was recently making her first trip to San Diego Comic-Con when her elevator stopped, trapping her and the other occupants inside. But in spite of her super-heroics onscreen, Garner called for help — from her costumed colleagues.

"I could use a Wolverine. I could use a Deadpool. I could use someone," she said in the first video.

Eleven minutes into the ordeal she started filming again, explaining the elevator was getting "toasty" and as a result she was "shvitzy" — i.e. sweaty — and needed "to blot." She added, "'Don't cut the blue wire' is what I'm hearing."

She later sat, explaining she heard "that's what you're supposed to do" thanks to an "episode of The Office or Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and still later, began singing "99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall" to pass the time.

Forty-five minutes in the occupants called 911, and at the one-hour mark, with Garner folding her hands and quietly singing "Like A Prayer," lights on the stuck car activated.

But it was another 12 minutes before Madonna's intercession helped: Members of the local fire department were able to get the doors open.

Garner's ordeal, updated July 28, got more than 365,000 likes on Instagram, including from Courtney Cox, Nathan Fillion (who called it "terrifying") and Gwyneth Paltrow. The Goop maven expressed, "Okay, no way oh my god how are you so calm."

