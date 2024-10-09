Hurricane Milton: Update on travel in Central Florida

Orlando International Airport nearly empty The Orlando International Airport was nearly empty during the COVID-19 pandemic. (WFTV Staff)

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida’s coast, thousands of travelers have had to cancel or change travel plans in and out of Central Florida. Here’s the most recent update from airports and more and this will be updated once re-openings start to be announced.

OIA commercial operations have ceased with no word on when they will resume. According to the OIA, they say if you need flight assistance, contact your airline directly.

Orlando/Sanford International ceased all operations as of 8am this morning. They will “resume operations once it’s safe to do so.”

Daytona Beach International Airport is currently closed and will re-open on Friday after post-storm inspections. Travelers are encouraged to contact their airlines directly.

SunRail is expected to remain closed through at least Thursday, October 10, depending on the impact of the storm.

Brightline is pausing service between West Palm Beach and Orlando on Oct. 9 and 10. The company said it will resume normal operations after track conditions are assessed once the storm has passed.

LYNX Bus states, “Until further notice all bus, NeighborLink and ACCESS LYNX services will be off the street until it is safe to return. ACCESS LYNX anticipates resuming life sustaining trips only on Friday. Customers are encouraged to call 407-423-8747 and book their trip.”