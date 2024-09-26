Hurricane Helene: What to expect and when in the Orlando area

As of Wednesday at 8AM, Hurricane Helene was a CAT 2 hurricane with winds at 100 pm. Once it reaches 111 mph, it moves to a CAT 3, which is expected in the coming hours before making landfall in the “Big Bend” area.

Hurricane Helene was originally forecasted to be to our West early this afternoon, however it has stalled some. According to WFTV’s Brian Shields, the storm will impact those of us in Central Florida starting Wednesday around sunset and into the overnight hours.

Be cause we are on the “Dirty Side” of the storm, meaning to its East, that means Hurricane Helene could produce some tornadic activity. However, other than that, we will see strong rain and wind popping up this afternoon and into the overnight hours producing several inches of rain and strong winds around the Orlando and Central Florida area.

The most important thing to keep an eye on is the possibility of tornadoes, localized flooding, (especially in those areas that were already so saturated with all the rain we’ve had over the last few weeks) and the possibility for and downed trees or power lines due to the wind gusts.

The good news for us locally, is Hurricane Helene will be out of here by tomorrow and we will be back to a normal weather day on Friday. But it’s not good news for our neighbors in the “Big Bend” area and into Tallahassee. Hurricane Helene will make landfall there as a CAT 3 as of now, with winds at over 100+ mph. If you know someone in that area, check on them!

If the storm stays on its current track, it would be the first major hurricane to hit Tallahassee in more than 100 years. With the tree canopy in that area and the potential for flooding, Tallahassee could see some significant damage.

Once Hurricane Helene moves through landfall, its expected to continue moving into Atlanta as a Tropical Storm, that’s how big and strong this storm is!

Stay safe! -Jay








