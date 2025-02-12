'How To Train Your Dragon' live-action remake gets trailer featuring unlikely friendship

How To Train Your Dragon has a brand-new trailer showing the budding friendship between a Viking and dragon.

The new look at the live-action remake of the 2010 animated movie features Mason Thames as Hiccup, a young Viking, befriending Toothless, a dragon and enemy of the Viking group.

The trailer, released by Universal Pictures on Wednesday following a brief Super Bowl spot on Sunday, also features Gerard Butler reprising his voice role from 15 years ago as Stoick the Vast, Hiccup's father.

Fire-breathing dragons are seen in all their fury in the new trailer, before Thames' Hiccup develops sympathy for Toothless, one of the beasts.

"Maybe they're not as bad as we think they are," Hiccup says in a voice-over.

Stoick pleads the Viking case to Hiccup, exclaiming, "They've killed hundreds of us," to which Hiccup responds, "And we've killed thousands of them."

Along with Butler and Thames, the film, which hits theaters June 13, stars Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Harry Trevaldwyn and more.

Dean DeBlois wrote, produced and directed the project.

How To Train Your Dragon, the original animated version, hit theaters in 2010, bringing in more than $495 million at the worldwide box office and inspiring two sequels.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.