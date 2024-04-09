How To Make Jay's 'Low Country Bake'

Low Country Bake One-Sheet recipe for a low country bake (Jay Edwards/WWKA)

By Jay Edwards

If there’s one thing you might know about me, it’s that I love good food and I love to cook! So, when I shared that video of my “Low Country Bake” last week, y’all have been asking me for the recipe. Here you go, it’s super easy, cheap and really good! Oh and it’s a one sheet pan recipe too, so clean-up is easy after dinner!

Ingredients:

1 lb deveined and peeled shrimp (35-40 count)

1 Beef sausage ring (Any sausage will do, from kielbasa to something spicy)

1 bunch fresh asparagus

1 red onion (optional)

1 zucchini

1 squash

1 red pepper

Creole seasoning (I use Tony Chachere’s Original Creole Seasoning, less than $3 and really good)

Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper


Directions: (This is the best part because it’s super easy!)

Pre-heat oven to 400

Rinse vegetables and chop them up into bite-size pieces

Slice sausage into rings

Put all your veggies, shrimp and sausage in a large bowl.

Drizzle with olive oil (This is what helps the Creole seasoning to stick to the food)

Dust it all in the bowl with the Creole seasoning

Shake it up, repeat the olive oil and Creole seasoning a 2nd time to make sure it’s all covered and shake it up again

Note: I like my food with a kick, so I added the Creole twice. If you don’t like it as spicy, try just dusting it all once, you can always add more on later.

Spread your mixture in a single layer on a large cookie sheet (might need two if it doesn’t fit) No need to grease or spray it, the olive oil takes care of that.

Add salt and/or pepper for additional taste

Bake at 400 for 20 minutes and that’s it! Enjoy!

Watch Jay Cook It Here

I like my potatoes, so I roasted some red potatoes on the side, as you can see in the picture. You can serve it with yellow rice, mashed potatoes or whatever side you like. Without the taters or rice, it’s Keto friendly, too.



Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

