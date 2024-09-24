Hootie & the Blowfish show re-scheduled due to weather concerns

Hootie and the Blowfish perform during the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on Sept. 19, 2024.

Hootie and the Blowfish Hootie and the Blowfish perform during the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on Sept. 19, 2024. (Richard Thigpen)

By Jay Edwards

Hootie & the Blowfish were set to take the stage Thursday night (9/26) at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, but has now been rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Helene. Thursday’s show will now take place un Sunday, 9/29.

All tickets will be honored for the new date.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!