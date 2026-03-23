The Hilarious Moment Eric Church Was Mistaken For Luke Bryan

Eric Church appears on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Eric Church was recently mistaken for Luke Bryan, and he shared the hilarious moment on stage - check it out below!

“I was reminiscing with some people at soundcheck tonight...they were down at Wild Bill’s if you remember that one. They were down at Wild Bill’s, they begin to tell me this progression of songs that I had played that night I started realizing that all those songs belonged to another artist - and I thought ‘Do I tell’em’? or do I tell ‘em that they have me confused with someone else?” -Eric Church

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

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