"He's trying to get me pregnant again": Blake Lively melts over Ryan Reynolds' Dogpool love

As part of the global press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds shouted out Peggy, his canine co-star in the film.

But his wife, Blake Lively, saw something different in Ryan's cuddling of the pooch, whose unlikely path to being a movie star as Deadpool variant Dogpool began with the scruffy one being named "the ugliest dog in Britain," as Ryan explained onstage.

"We're not telling her that, because she is a 10 in our hearts," he said to laughs, adding the "truly amazing" dog "went through more training than Hugh Jackman in the gym."

However, Reynolds' exchange was apparently too cute for Blake to resist.

With an alarm emoji, Lively noted on Instagram, "SOS: He's trying to get me pregnant again."

She added, "Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit."

Blake and Reynolds have four daughters together, including James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4. The name of their fourth daughter, born in 2023, has not been revealed.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.