"Heard ur foot fell off": Colin Jost gives update following Olympics coverage injuries

Colin Jost has shared a news report/update about the foot he injured as a "surfing correspondent" for NBC during the Olympics.

He also shared texts from his friends, who evidently half-read the headlines about his situation and texted their concern. "Dude, are you OK?" began one. "Heard ur foot fell off."

"I'm actually fine," Colin said, "despite what Big Media conspiracies would have you believe, I wasn't sent home from the Olympics. NBC simply looked at my foot, declared me legally a leper, and exiled me here: The Island of Malta."

Jost scraped his foot on a coral reef, and the wound got infected. He then suffered an ear infection before leaving the Games.

He said, "Now Malta doesn't have many Olympians competing this year. But it does have thousands of 15-year-old British kids competing to see who can black out the fastest. And somehow, they're all winning."

He continued, "But the real reason I'm in Malta of course is because it was the site of 10 separate bubonic plague outbreaks, so they thought I would fit right in."

Jost said he caught NBC's coverage of the Olympics on Peacock and still covered the surfing event's big winners.

He also thanked the people of Tahiti for their warmth and hospitality and for "only occasionally looking at my foot and whispering 'Chupacabra!'"

Jost said he foot is "pretty much totally fine," but declined showing it off. As a proof "I'm still alive," he showed off today's paper, which read, "O.J. Simpson Found Not Guilty."

He signed off: "I'll see you at the next Olympics in Los Angeles, where they have me reporting from Catalina Island."

