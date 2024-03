CMT announced yesterday (March 18) that they will have two new specials premiering next month including a CMT Crossroads episode with HARDY and Nickelback. The special will feature a mashup of their songs and will air on Saturday, April 6 at 8/7c on CMT.

CMT will also roll out a new episode of CMT Storytellers featuring Little Big Town on Friday, April 5 at 8/7c.