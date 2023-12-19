Hannah Waddingham talks hopes for 'Ted Lasso' spinoff

Hannah Waddingham knows you miss Ted Lasso — so does she.

The Emmy-winning actress joined Good Morning America on Tuesday to discuss her holiday special on Apple TV+, and reacted to hopes for a spinoff of the soccer-centric series focused on her and co-star Juno Temple's characters, besties Rebecca Welton and Keeley Jones.

"If I told you that, I'd have to kill you," Waddingham replied in her best Rebecca voice.

"Actually, in all seriousness, I don't know. I would love there to be a world in which we can dip in and out and see them over time," she said. "If you guys are mourning Ted Lasso, trust me, the cast are mourning it more."

Luckily, the cast is everywhere these days, and they seem to quite enjoy each other's company. Just last month, Waddingham teamed up with co-star Jason Sudeikis for a duet of "Shallow" at a charity event.

Waddingham told GMA the moment was "actually an accident" and a last-minute change after they realized the song they were originally going to sing wasn't going to work, saying, "It was too low for me, too high for him."

Despite realizing this just days before the event and taking to the stage with little to no rehearsal, the duo wowed the crowd.

Now fans can watch the West End star delivering holiday cheer in Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas. It was filmed at the London Coliseum where, as an 8-year-old, she watched her mother perform as an opera singer. Now her own daughter, also 8, is watching her on the very same stage.

For Waddingham, the experience "was the weirdest kind of serendipity."

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas is now streaming on Apple TV+.

